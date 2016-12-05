AMHERST, NY--(Marketwired - December 05, 2016) - ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader of storage, network connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for nearly 30 years, continues to offer the most complete portfolio of Thunderbolt' connectivity solutions with its new, now-shipping Thunderbolt 3 to 10Gb Ethernet devices.

ATTO is pleased to introduce the new ThunderLink® 3102 Thunderbolt 3 to dual 10GbE and ThunderLink 3101 Thunderbolt 3 to single 10GbE devices. These optical SFP 10GbE devices allow for connectivity to widespread 10GbE infrastructures and continues ATTO's longstanding commitment to offer a full portfolio of Thunderbolt 3 products, including 16Gb and 32Gb Fibre Channel as well as now shipping 40GbE devices. ATTO also maintains a full portfolio of Thunderbolt 2 products to provide a flexible solution for all major storage protocols and operating systems.

ThunderLink 3101 and 3102 devices feature USB-C connectors, today providing connectivity to the latest high-performance Windows® Thunderbolt 3 mobile workstations with planned support for Mac platforms.

All required modules for connectivity are included and have been tested for interoperability.

A full list of ATTO's Thunderbolt devices is available on ATTO's website at https://www.attotech.com/products/thunderbolt-devices.

To browse the entire ATTO Technology family of storage connectivity solutions, visit: www.attotech.com.

To purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more: www.attotech.com/howtobuy/.

Follow ATTO on Twitter

Follow ATTO on LinkedIn

Like ATTO on Facebook

ABOUT ATTO

For nearly 30 years, ATTO Technology, Inc., has been a global leader across the IT and media and entertainment markets, specializing in storage and network connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works collaboratively with partners to deliver a wide range of end-to-end, customized solutions to better store, manage and deliver big data. With a focus toward markets that require higher performance and with a dedication to working as an extension of customer's design teams, ATTO manufacturers host and RAID adapters, network adapters, storage controllers, Thunderbolt-enabled devices, switches and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, 40/10GbE, FCoE and Thunderbolt. Distributing its cutting-edge products worldwide through Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), systems integrators, value added resellers (VARs) and authorized resellers, ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

All trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

Contact:

Amber Healy

ATTO Technology, Inc.

ahealy@atto.com

Phone: +1 (716) 691-1999 x160

Fax: +1 (716) 691-9353