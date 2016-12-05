Technavio analysts forecast the global automotive paints and coatings marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161205005428/en/

Technavio publishes a new market research report on the global automotive paints and coatings market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global automotive paints and coatingsmarketfor 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers sales generated from paints and coatings used in the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and automotive refinish sectors of the automotive industry.

The global automotive paints and coatings market caters to the two main functions of the automotive segment: decoration and protection. The demand and popularity of an automotive product are highly dependent on the quality and durability of the paint. The automotive OEMs and automotive refinishers use the paints and coatings. The coatings are provided in five phases: pre-treatment phase, e-coat, primer, basecoat, and clearcoat. From all these layers, the basecoat has the largest market share, and it contains the coloring part of the coating.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=54748

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio chemicals and materialsanalysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global automotive paints and coatings market:

Coatings specifically for fuel-efficient automotive

Increasing demand for innovative and specialty products

Rapid expansion of automotive industry in APAC

Coatings specifically for fuel-efficient automotive

The number of laws and regulation regarding the reduction of emission of carbon dioxide from the automobiles is on the rise. The Kyoto protocol restricts the emission of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere. With the emission norms becoming stricter every passing day, there is a rise in demand for the lightweight materials like plastics in paints.

Swapnil Tejveer Sharma, a lead paints, coatings, and pigments analyst at Technavio, says, "The application of plastic-based paints in automobile components can help to achieve the necessary emission requirements and increase the vehicular efficiency. The reduction in vehicular weight is highly necessary, and there is a range of new low-density paints and coatings that can be considered for the automotive industry.

Increasing demand for innovative and specialty products

Automotive OEMs are increasingly focusing on cost-reduction strategies, which include procurement of products at low costs and enhancing manufacturing efficiency. Market vendors coordinate closely with automakers to develop customized solutions that differentiate their products. Automotive OEMs are looking toward the procurement of coatings that reduce downtime by curing in a shorter span of time.

"Several product lines for coating segments such as electro coats, basecoats, primers, and clear coats along with different product technologies such as UV-curable and nanotechnology-based paints and coatings are introduced," adds Swapnil.

Rapid expansion of automotive industry in APAC

APAC is estimated to be the largest market in terms of volume for the segment of light and medium weight vehicles. This region accounts for more than 50% of the global market share. China being the leading country in the automotive sector, ranked by sales in the new vehicle market. Production is growing at a rapid rate because of the high demand. It is mainly due to the enhancement of income of the middle-class consumer in China as well as other APAC countries.

The market trends show that it is not just the Chinese consumers who have an ascendency, but the growing impact of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and other APAC countries is also huge. Already the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations such as Thailand are key regional players. Other newcomers such as Vietnam and Indonesia are competing to grab the automotive market due to the recent increase in Chinese labor cost.

Top vendors:

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF

Kansai Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings

PPG Industries

Browse Related Reports:

Global Industrial Coatings Market 2016-2020

Global Powder Coatings Market 2016-2020

Global Waterborne Coatings Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161205005428/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com