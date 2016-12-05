

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Monday's session with a gain, despite the results of the Italian referendum on Sunday. Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi plans to resign following the stinging defeat over his proposals for constitutional reform.



The reaction to the news was much more subdued than had been expected. Traders did not react as dramatically as they had to the election of Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election, or as they did to the Brexit. The Austrian election result may have helped to calm investors, as far-right candidate Norbert Hofer was defeated.



The Swiss Market Index finished Monday's session with an increase of 0.79 percent. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.92 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.75 percent.



The luxury goods companies were among the best performing stocks at the start of the trading week. Swatch surged 4.6 percent and Richemont climbed 2.2 percent. The stock received a boost from some positive Chinese economic data. China's private sector registered the strongest growth in more than three years in November.



Insurance companies also turned in a solid performance Monday. Bâloise jumped 2.2 percent and Swiss Re gained 1.9 percent. Swiss Life advanced 1.6 percent and Zurich Insurance added 1.3 percent.



Cyclials were also in demand Monday. Aryzta increased 1.7 percent, ABB climbed 1.8 percent and Dufry rose 1.4 percent.



Weakness in the Italian banks limited the gains among the Swiss banks today. UBS increased 1.2 percent and Credit Suisse closed up by 0.4 percent.



Among the index heavyweights, Roche rose 0.7 percent and Novartis gained 1.1 percent. Shares of Nestlé finished the day unchanged.



