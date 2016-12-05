PRINCETON JUNCTION, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Windsor Strategy Solutions, a leading health care actuarial software firm, announced today a major update to its industry-leading rating manual, Actuarial Advisor, and its Health Benefits Consulting Suite.

With this update, the model's detailed claim distributions are based a new claims data set that is more than five times larger than Windsor Strategy Solutions used previously. The data set is updated annually in order to capture and utilize the most recent healthcare trends. The size and richness of the database allows for the development of claim distributions reflecting 34 medical service categories, 8 pharmaceutical categories and over 200 claim size ranges.

"With this larger and more detailed data set we have further enhanced the capabilities of Actuarial Advisor, the most comprehensive and flexible actuarial rating manual available today," said Todd Owen, CEO of Windsor Strategy Solutions.

The Actuarial Advisor rating manual accommodates a wide range of user inputs, including plan designs, trends, demographics and provider network discounts. Users are able to generate and evaluate customized rates for both fully insured and excess loss health insurance programs.

The new data set also powers the company's Health Benefits Consulting Suite. This suite is comprised of three powerful and easy to use tools that help benefits consultants and their clients make improved decisions on the design of their health plans. The Health Benefits Consulting Suite includes the following tools:

Actuarial Assistant

Risk Decision Support

Experience and Migration Predictive

To arrange a demonstration of Actuarial Advisor, or the Health Benefits Consulting Suite, please contact Neeru Sachdeva at nsachdeva@wspactuaries.com or 609.275.6550.

More information, as well as online demos of the tools in the Health Benefit Consulting Suite, are available at our website: www.windsorstrategy.solutions

Windsor Strategy Solutions develops cutting edge software for employee benefits professionals who want powerful and easy to use tools that deepen their understanding and consulting capabilities for their client's health benefits plans. Our Health Benefits Consulting Suite and Actuarial Advisor rating model are used by consultants, brokers, TPAs, MGUs, re-insurers, stop-loss carriers and consulting actuaries.

About Windsor Strategy Solutions

Located in Princeton Junction, NJ. Windsor Strategy Solutions, is an actuarial software firm focused on innovation in health plan pricing and design. For more information, contact Todd Owen at towen@windsorstrategy.solutions.

Media Contact:

Todd Owen

Windsor Strategy Solutions

towen@windsorstrategy.solutions

609.275.6550



