Eastern Europe will have 18.19 million paying SVOD subscribers [for TV episodes and movies excluding sports, for example] across 18 countries by 2021, up from 3.33 million at end-2015 and 5.58 million by end-2016 almost sextupling between 2015 and 2021.

The Eastern Europe SVOD Forecasts report estimates that Russia accounted for 44% of the region's SVOD subs in 2016, with this proportion slowly growing to half the total by 2021. From the 12.61 million SVOD additions between 2016 and 2021, Russia will supply 6.69 million.

By 2021, the top five SVOD platforms will account for half of the region's SVOD subscribers. Netflix (3.50 million subs) will be the leader, followed by Russia's Ivi (2.43 million), Megogo (1.32 million in Russia and the Ukraine), Russia's Okko (1.08 million) and Poland's Ipla (0.90 million).

The report comprises:

Executive Summary.

Major SVOD players, including subscriber estimates by country (2010 to 2021) for the major platforms.

Country-by-country forecasts from 2010 to 2021

Country profiles

Forecasts (for each year from 2010 to 2021) contain this detail for 18 countries (as well as subscriber and revenue market shares by operator):

Population (000)

Total households (000)

TV households (000)

Fixed broadband households (000)

Smartphone subscribers (000)

Tablet subscribers (000)

TV HH/Total HH

Fixed broadband HH/Total HH

Smartphone subs/Population

Tablet subs/Population

SVOD total subscribers (000)

SVOD homes/TVHH

SVOD homes/Fixed broadband HH

SVOD homes/smartphone subs

Companies Mentioned

Netflix

Voyo

Myprime

