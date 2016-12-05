sprite-preloader
Montag, 05.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,017 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0MNT9 ISIN: AU000000KAS4 Ticker-Symbol: B9U 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
KASBAH RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KASBAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,017
0,021
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
ASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED0,0190,00 %
KASBAH RESOURCES LIMITED0,0170,00 %