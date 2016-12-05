SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - December 05, 2016) - Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air recently received the Circle of Excellence Award from Lennox Industries, an international heating and air conditioning equipment manufacturer.

The Circle of Excellence Award, presented annually, recognizes Lennox dealerships for outstanding accomplishments in areas such as sales performance, company growth, successful advertising and promotional campaigns, and effective business planning.

"Earning the Circle of Excellence award emphasizes Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air's progress as a leading marketer of residential comfort systems," said Douglas L. Young, president & COO of LII Residential Heating & Cooling.

"Receiving the Lennox Circle of Excellence Award is a great honor for our heating and air conditioning team. It validates the good work they are doing and our commitment to wow every client, every day in every way," said Mary Jean Anderson, president of Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air.

A worldwide leader in home comfort, Lennox Industries markets its air conditioning and heating products through a network of more than 7,000 North American dealers.

Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air has served more than 500,000 San Diego residential and commercial customers since 1978. Services include plumbing, heating and air conditioning, sewer and drains, pipe lining, water filtration, indoor air quality and more including 24-hour emergency service. Visit andersonpha.com for more info.

