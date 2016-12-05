OCOEE, FL--(Marketwired - December 05, 2016) - uBreakiFix opened in Ocoee on Dec. 5 at 10159B W. Colonial Dr. The growing technology repair brand specializes in same-day repair service of all electronics -- from phones, tablets and computers, to drones, hover boards and game consoles.

Led by millennial entrepreneur Justin Wetherill, uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, repairing cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems at its more than 260 stores across North America.

uBreakiFix Ocoee is a corporate location and the brand's 16th store in the greater Orlando area. The team is excited to continue the brand's expansion throughout Orlando, where the company was founded.

"uBreakiFix was founded in Orlando, so it's always special when we get to open another store in the metro that kickstarted our success," said Justin Wetherill, Founder and President of uBreakiFix. "We look forward to expand the reach of our services within the community, and are excited to meet and serve new customers."

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to take their Internet-based brand brick and mortar. By reconciling quality tech repair with exceptional customer service, the brand has filled a niche in the marketplace and grown organically, without debt, investors or consultants.

"Even as we grow, customer satisfaction remains our number one priority," said uBreakiFix CEO and founder Justin Wetherill. "We look forward to answering the Ocoee community's tech needs with the quality repair service and exceptional customer experience that consumers have come to expect."

uBreakiFix opened 79 stores through the third quarter of 2016 and expects to have 275 stores across North America by the end of the year. The brand's ability to fix anything with a power button sets it apart from the competition. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty.

uBreakiFix Ocoee is located at 10159B W. Colonial Dr., Ocoee, FL 34761 and can be reached at: (321) 270-0600. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and everything in between. Cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most any other problem can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and in Canada. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

