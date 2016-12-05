According to the Report "Veterinary Healthcare Market", Published by Market Data Forecast, the Global Market is Projected to Reach USD 39.56 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 7.94% From 2016 to 2021

HYDERABAD, India, December 5, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Veterinary medicine is the science associated with the treatment, diagnosis and prevention of diseases among animals. It covers a broad varieties of animal species both in domestic and wild. The rising importance of livestock animals has increased the demand for animal healthcare. Rising population and stable economies is expected to drive the protein rich food market, especially in the developing countries.

Growing awareness about animal's health, fewer hurdles for the approval of drugs relating to animal health and increasing love towards pets are the primarily contributing factors for the growth of veterinary healthcare. Rising number of foodborne diseases has also helped the growth of the market. However, factors like increasing regulation on antibodies, rising costs of animal testing are restraining the growth of the market.

The global veterinary healthcare market is segmented as follows

Based on Animal Type

Farm Animals

Cattle

Swine

Fish

Sheep

poultry

Companion Animals

Dogs

Cats

Based on products

Vaccines

Feed Additives

Nutritional feed additives

Medicinal feed additives

Pharmaceuticals

Ectoparasiticides

Endoparasiticides

Antibiotics

Anti-Inflammatories

Endectocides

medicines for reproductive problems

Geographical Segmentation:

North America Veterinary Healthcare Market

Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market

Asia-Pacific Veterinary Healthcare Market

Latin America Veterinary Healthcare Market

Middle-East and Africa Veterinary Healthcare Market

The key players in the market are BoehringerIngelheim GmbH, Sanofi S.A., Merck & Co., Novasep, Ceva Santé Animale, Koninklijke DSM N.V, SeQuent Scientific Ltd., Zoetis Inc., Nutreco N.V., Vétoquinol S.A., Bayer AG, Cargill, Inc., Eli Lilly, Novartis AG and Virbac S.A.



