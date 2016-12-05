Technavio analysts forecast the global education gamification marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 68% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161205005450/en/

Technavio publishes a new market research report on the global education gamification market from 2016-2020. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global education gamificationmarketfor 2016-2020. The report also lists K-12 schools and higher education institutions as the two major end-user segments for this market.

"The realization that immersive learning and basic technical skills play a vital role in a student's learning years has encouraged educational institutions to invest in education games that help to increase student engagement and meet their learning needs," says Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst at Technavio for education technology research.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=54744

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio education analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global education gamification market:

Stronger focus on experiential and inquiry-based learning

Rise of digital badges as credentials

Improvement in game development engines

Stronger focus on experiential and inquiry-based learning

Traditional learning in education institutions involved the use of books, articles, and lectures to deliver knowledge to students. However, there has been a paradigm shift in the delivery of education with a rise in use of experiential learning to operationalize theoretical concepts. This is done by using interactivetechnologies such as simulations and games.

Experiential learning involves real-life problem-solving, the replication of authentic situations and contexts, and it offers learner-controlled activities, which ultimately enable learners to develop their cognitive skills.

Inquiry-based learning is another emerging approach that emphasizes questions, observations, and ideas of students involved in the learning experience. Educators facilitate the creation of an environment where theories and concepts are challenged and redefined. Inquiry-based learning helps students to build intellectual curiosity and develop an approach that combines instruction and guided learning. These new developments in teaching pedagogy will help propel the education gamification market during the forecast period.

Rise of digital badges as credentials

A digital badge is also known as a micro-credential. It is an indicator of skills and accomplishments earned in a learning environment. Apart from digital badges, the other terminologies that are often used synonymously are open badges and educational badges. It allows for validation and evidence of skills and helps students master skills. In education, digital badges are primarily used as motivational tools or as proof of proficiency. Badging systems in education will allow students to gain valid certification of education from bodies other than educational institutions.

"E-learning and online education enable parents and students to compare their learning process with peers and conduct self-assessment of their classroom performance. This encourages the development of new concepts in every phase of the education system. The evolution of gamification is one of the disruptive technology innovations in education content creation and content delivery segments," says Jhansi.

Education games, especially for the K-12 segment, are designed with various levels of complexity, and institutions can choose the type of games based on learners' abilities. This element also indicates the ability of gamification to provide customized learning opportunities for institutions. The key leading vendors in the global digital badges market include Credly, Open Badge Factory, Pearson Education, and Youtopia

Improvement in game development engines

With advances in technology, various game engines have come into existence that target mobile, online, and desktop platforms. The primary motive of game engines is to ease the development of games. This is because they supply built-in functionalities so that developers can spend more time building the game and improving the nuances. All the game engines provide core functionalities such as sound, animation, artificial intelligence, networking, and scripting.

With the evolution of game design engines, vendors in the education gamification market have tools to incorporate more functionalities and graphics into both serious and simulation games. While Microsoft XNA was the predominantly used game engine earlier, with more funding and demands for quality in features, vendors are switching to building games on the Unity 3D and Unreal Development Kit engines. Such developments will encourage small and medium-sized education gamification companies (which have limited financial competencies but strong skills in gaming concepts) to enter the education market with innovative digital games.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Digital Badges Market in the Education Sector 2016-2020

Global Higher Education M-Learning Market 2016-2020

Global Digital Educational Publishing Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161205005450/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com