SACRAMENTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Judicate West, one of California's leading providers of private dispute resolution services, has added David Perrault to its growing roster of neutrals based in its new Sacramento office.

"David is a strong meditator with an impressive background, and his remarkable experience in labor and employment law and professional malpractice will undoubtedly be an asset for our clients in Northern California," said Rosemarie Chiusano, Executive Vice President of Business Development with Judicate West. "We are proud to work with a locally respected and results-oriented neutral. His addition will help us achieve our goal of delivering the gold standard in dispute resolution across the state."

Perrault has nearly four decades of litigation experience in areas such as labor and employment law, specifically in wrongful termination, discrimination, breach of contract, disability accommodation and wage and hour matters, as well as significant experience in medical negligence and construction defect cases. Perrault is a member of American Board of Trial Advocates and the Labor and Employment Sections of the California and Federal Bar Associations. Additionally and throughout his career, he has volunteered for settlement and dispute resolution programs for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Sacramento and the Sacramento County Superior Court.

Perrault earned his J.D. from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law (1975), his M.A. from California State University, Northridge (1969) and his B.A. from California State University, Sacramento (1966).

About Judicate West

Judicate West is one of California's leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges and attorney mediators and arbitrators from a variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on delivering quality service through integrity, flexibility and a commitment to being the gold standard in alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Judicate West has offices in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.

