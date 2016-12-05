

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were slightly higher Monday, holding strong recent gains amid hopes the global supply glut will soon dwindle.



OPEC members along with Russia said they would cut production next year in hopes of stabilizing oil prices.



Meanwhile, the controversial Dakota Pipeline project was denied federal permits amid fervent protests by groups supporting Native Americans.



WTI light sweet crude oil settled up 0.2% at $51.79/bbl.



Oil prices jumped 12% last week.



On the U.S. economic front, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing a significant acceleration in the pace of growth in the service sector.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index climbed to 57.2 in November from 54.8 in October, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 55.5.



