Technavio analysts forecast the global exfoliators and scrubs marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global exfoliators and scrubs marketfor 2016-2020. The report segments the market based on end-users into female, male, and unisex. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of five key vendors in the market.

According to Brijesh Kumar Choubey, a lead analyst at Technavio for cosmetics and toiletryresearch, "APAC dominated the global exfoliators and scrubs market in 2015 and is expected to continue in this position during the forecast period. The rise in demand for men's skin care products has boosted the sales of exfoliators and scrubs in the region. APAC dominated the global men's skin care products market with a share of almost 65% in 2013."

Technavio consumer and retail analysts highlight the following four factors that are contributing to the growth of the global exfoliators and scrubs market:

Rise in demand for skin lightening exfoliators and scrubs

Demand for exfoliators and scrubs with anti-aging properties

Launch of exfoliators and scrubs for men

Awareness about non-toxic and chemical-free exfoliators and scrubs

Consumers desire skin lightening products as they address numerous concerns such as pigmentation of the skin, discoloration, acne marks, and age spots. These products are also effective for medical conditions such as melasma, hyperpigmentation, vitiligo, and rosacea. Demand for skin lightening exfoliators and scrubs is not limited to women, men are also keen on personal grooming. APAC has seen high demand for male skin lightening and brightening exfoliators and scrubs, particularly in countries such as China, India, and Japan, where people associate fairness of skin with youth and beauty.

There is increased demand for skin lightening exfoliators and scrubs in the US and the UK due to expansion in the base of ethnic groups. Skin lightening exfoliators and scrubs are used in these regions to reverse sun damage and the need for younger looking skin.

Demand for exfoliators and scrubs with anti-aging properties

Many products have emerged in the global exfoliators and scrubs market that offer results equivalent to age intervention facials. These anti-aging products not only reduce wrinkles, fine lines, and black spots but also improve skin texture, protect from increase in collagen, and hydrate the skin. They also increase skin oxidation levels. "Consumers are increasingly opting for products that meet a broad range of needs, including skin radiance and luminosity, and skin elasticity," says Brijiesh.

Launch of exfoliators and scrubs for men

The increase in demand for male toiletries, especially in the US and European countries, will positively affect the growth of the market over the next five years. Just like women, men are increasingly becoming conscious of their personal appearance and looks. Many vendors are targeting their products at men and introducing innovative offerings. Some popular vendors providing facial care products for men include NIVEA, L'Oréal, Shiseido, and Dove. Revenue from men's skin care products is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2016-2020.

Awareness about non-toxic and chemical-free exfoliators and scrubs

Increasing awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic ingredients has led to consumers demanding sustainably sourced ingredients and ingredients that are harvested ethically without the use of pesticides and other chemicals.

Thus, the growing demand for natural skin care products has led companies to invest in green chemistry while manufacturing their products, which will lead to advances in product formulations. This will continue to have a strong positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in September 2015, Organic Harvest launched earthbound exfoliating scrub made with organic and natural ingredients.

