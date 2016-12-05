MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Fish & Richardson today announced that John Dragseth, principal and co-chair of the firm's Appellate Group, has been named a "Litigation Trailblazer" by The National Law Journal (NLJ). Dragseth, who has led the briefing on more than 60 appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court and U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, was one of 50 attorneys recognized by the NLJ that have shown "a deep passion and perseverance in pursuit of their mission" and "achieved remarkable successes along the way."

The NLJ selected Dragseth for his impressive work "convincing the U.S. Supreme Court and en banc Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to make new law." In Mayo v. Prometheus, Dragseth and his team convinced the Supreme Court to unanimously and fundamentally change the law of how to determine whether a particular type of invention is patent-eligible. Looking ahead, Dragseth sees international trade cases taking center stage at the Federal Circuit if the administration follows through on campaign promises. "It all goes through the Federal Circuit," said Dragseth.

A well-known thought leader, Dragseth writes and lectures frequently on a variety of patent law topics. He received his J.D., Order of the Coif, from the University of Minnesota Law School in 1996 and his B.S., summa cum laude, Tau Beta Pi, in mechanical engineering from the University of Minnesota in 1992.

Fish & Richardson is a global patent, intellectual property (IP) litigation, and commercial litigation law firm with more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists across the U.S. and Europe. Fish has been named the #1 patent litigation firm in the U.S. for 13 consecutive years and is one of the busiest post-grant firms, representing more petitioners at the PTAB than any other firm. Fish has been winning cases worth billions in controversy -- often by making new law -- for the most innovative clients and influential industry leaders since 1878. For more information, visit www.fr.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3087794



Contact:

Amy Blumenthal

Blumenthal & Associates

617-879-1511

amyb@blumenthalpr.com



or



Kelly Largey

Fish & Richardson

800-818-5070

largey@fr.com



