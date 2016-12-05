VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Cambridge House International is pleased to announce two Cannabis Life Conferences next year in partnership with the Cannabis Growers of Canada (CGC) and Jade Maple to celebrate and promote cannabis products, culture and innovations.

The historic and eco-friendly Evergreen Brick Works Centre will host the Cannabis Life Conference Toronto on May 13-14 and the waterfront Westin Bayshore Hotel will be home to the Cannabis Life Conference Vancouver two months later on July 7-8.

"We are very excited to announce our 2017 dates for the Cannabis Life Conference," said Cambridge House International CEO Jay Martin. "Setting is everything. Evergreen Brick Works is a beautiful venue and very focused on promoting sustainable living and recreation. There is a very unique and gorgeous indoor/outdoor space, perfectly suited for this event. We can't wait to get in there."

The mission of the Cannabis Life Conference is to create a central hub for gathering and communication within the cannabis community. The events are designed to create a platform without bias, allowing all voices and stakeholders the opportunity to be heard and effect positive change.

"We are very excited to continue to build on the momentum of last year's conference in Vancouver at the Westin Bayshore and thrilled to be able to help unite cannabis lovers and innovators from across the country," said CGC board member Tania Jackett.

Visit cannabislifeconference.com for more information about participants, panel discussions and other events taking place at both locations. Special early-bird discounts are available for CGC members, and more details will be added soon!

Cambridge House International is a leader in trade show and conference production, gathering over 30,000 people together at events annually in cities across North America to share ideas involving technology, natural resources, finance, health and wellness.

The Cannabis Growers of Canada is Canada's largest cannabis-centric trade association, dedicated to building a free and fair craft cannabis economy. They are driven by the belief that the best way to legalize cannabis is to empower local entrepreneurs to create jobs and support their local economy.

Contacts:

www.cannabislifeconference.com

Phone: 604-687-4151

E-mail: info@cambridgehouse.com



