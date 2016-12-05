Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Forecasts To 2024" report to their offering.

The global ultraviolet (UV) curable resins market is expected to reach USD 4.67 billion. A rise in the industrial sector, especially in Asia Pacific, is one of the major driving factors for the growth of the UV curable resins market.

Increasing concern regarding growing VOC emissions has resulted in the development of new low-emission products. UV curable resins emit minimal to zero VOCs and are not volatile in nature. These resins produce less shrinkage, line-of-sight curing and provide many advantages over traditional methods. Development of renewable raw materials for manufacturing these curable resins is anticipated to drive the market.

UV curable resins are widely used in wood coatings, graphic arts, automotive and industrial applications. With the increase in industrialization across the globe, there is a surge in the demand for eco-friendly products. Manufacturing companies across the world are focusing and investing in R&D activities for the innovation of new technologies to produce environmentally friendly products.

Companies Mentioned:

Allnex Belgium SA/NA

Alberdingk Boley GmbH

BASF SE

Covestro AG

The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Miwon Specialty Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

IGM Resins B.V.

Eternal Materials Co., Ltd.

Toagosei Co., Ltd.

Sartomer

Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation

DSM N.V.

SolTech Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Methodology And Scope

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Snapshot

4 Market Variables, Trends Scope

5 Market Categorization 1: Compositions Estimates Trend Analysis

6 Market Categorization 2: Application Estimates Trend Analysis

7 Market Categorization 3: Regional Estimates Trend Analysis, by Product Application

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Company Profiles

