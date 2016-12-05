Field Service Management To Reduce Processing Time For 2 Million Inspection Reports By 25%, Accelerate Billing Cycle and Increase Customer Satisfaction Levels

ServiceMax, the leader in cloud-based field service management solutions, today announced that leading global industrial equipment and service provider, LJUNGSTRÖM, has selected the ServiceMax field service management solution. ServiceMax is playing a strategic role in the digitisation of the company's service business, which delivers tight SLAs and service support for thermal power plant equipment and components. Once deployed, LJUNGSTRÖM expects to see a twenty-five percent reduction in processing time for the two million inspection reports it delivers annually, as well as increasing customer service, cost reductions and other efficiency gains.

With more than 12,000 air pre-heaters and gas heaters installed in thermal power generation facilities worldwide, LJUNGSTRÖM has 100 service technicians performing both maintenance visits, as well as providing remote equipment monitoring. Due to high demands on the power plants, the systems are only shut down for four weeks per year for planned maintenance. All other service visits must take place while the equipment is operational using cameras, drones, and remote diagnostics. Inspection reports are extremely detailed and time consuming to create each one averaging about 90 pages with technicians having to pull information together from various sources to finalise a report.

"We needed to reduce the time required to conduct and complete service inspections, and streamline our service processes, particularly around report delivery back to customers as this impacts our invoicing cycle," said Gerrit Heinrichs, Vice President Operational Excellence at LJUNGSTRÖM. "By digitising our service capabilities, we are able to increase efficiency, drive more value for our customers and reduce costs. ServiceMax will enable us to reduce lead time for service visits, accelerate spare parts through put, shorten our billing cycle, and consolidate our platforms and tools."

Following a complex evaluation process, LJUNGSTRÖM selected ServiceMax, based on its comprehensive end-to-end platform capabilities and the company's global footprint to support the international deployment. LJUNGSTRÖM will be deploying ServiceMax to its technicians on tablets. The system will be initially rolled out in Japan in February 2017, and then across the China, the US, India and Germany.

About ServiceMax

ServiceMax leads the massive global industry of field service management software an estimated $25 billion market worldwide. The company continues to reimagine and create solutions for the 20 million people globally who install, maintain, and repair machines across dozens of industries as the leading provider of complete end-to-end mobile and cloud-based technology for the sector. ServiceMax goes to every length -- from joining technicians on service calls to publishing the industry's leading online publication -- to help customers discover untapped innovation, unleash new revenue streams, drive efficiency, and most importantly delight their end-customer. To learn more, please visit www.servicemax.com

About LJUNGSTRÖM

LJUNGSTRÖM, a division of ARVOS Group, is a worldwide science and technology solutions leader for the thermal power plant market, with two key applications: air preheaters and gas-gas heaters. Globally, LJUNGSTRÖM products save billions of dollars annually, and provide up to 25% less fuel consumption. In addition, efficiency improvement of LJUNGSTRÖM technologies has helped to reduce global warming by preventing over 50 billion tons of CO 2 from being released into the atmosphere, contributing to a more sustainable and energy efficient world. LJUNGSTRÖM continues to be the world leader in bringing ground breaking innovations to market. For more information, visit www.ljungstrom-global.com.

