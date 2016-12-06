FRAMINGHAM, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTH) ("Arch" or the "Company"), developer of the AC5™ devices for use in controlling bleeding and fluid loss in order to provide faster and safer surgical and interventional care, today announced that it will be featured as a presenting company at the LD Micro Conference taking place from December 6-8, 2016 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Terrence W. Norchi, MD, CEO is scheduled to present on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at 1:30 PM PT (4:30 PM ET) and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live. To access the webcast, please visit: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro11/arth. Additionally, the presentation will be made available for download at http://ir.archtherapeutics.com.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events for more information.

A Company profile may be viewed here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/ARTH.

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company developing a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis) and control leaking (sealant) during surgery and trauma care. Arch is developing products based on an innovative self-assembling peptide technology platform with the goal of making surgery and interventional care faster and safer for patients. Arch's flagship development stage product candidates, known as the AC5 Surgical Hemostatic Device™ and AC5 Topical Hemostatic Device™, are being designed to achieve hemostasis in surgical procedures.

Find out more at www.archtherapeutics.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to novel technologies and methods, our business and product development plans and projections, or market information. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company, our ability to retain important members of our management team and attract other qualified personnel, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, our ability to develop and commercialize products based on our technology platform, and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.