PLEASANTON, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/16 -- Sensiba San Filippo LLP (SSF), a leading Northern California-based accounting and business consulting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Jarrett Warner to the SSF team.

With over 13 years of experience in public accounting, Warner has joined SSF after more than a decade at an international accounting firm, where he most recently held a role as Tax Director. Warner has significant experience managing and implementing tax strategies for a wide range of industries and individuals. In addition to holding leadership roles in multiple firms, Warner has also co-instructed a course on S-corporations at Santa Clara University.

"We are very pleased to welcome Jarrett as a Senior Manager at SSF," says John Sensiba, Managing Partner of Sensiba San Filippo. "We take great pride in the level of talent and professionalism we bring to our clients, and we are all very excited to have Jarrett as a part of our tax team."

About Sensiba San Filippo

With 40 years of experience, Sensiba San Filippo LLP (SSF) ranks among the region's top 20 public accounting firms. Offering comprehensive assurance, tax and consulting services, the Firm has a regional focus with global expertise. As a member of Morison KSI, SSF is a part of an international association of affiliated accounting firms that supports their clients' global business needs in over 88 countries. Headquartered in Pleasanton, the Firm has offices in Oakland, San Mateo, San Jose, Morgan Hill and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.ssfllp.com.

