

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom gained just 0.6 percent on year in November, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.



That was well shy of forecasts for an increase of 1.7 percent, which would have been unchanged from the October reading.



Like sales fell 0.4 percent a year earlier.



Overall sales climbed 1.3 percent after gaining 0.7 percent a year earlier.



Online sales on non-food items marked 27.6 percent of all non-food sales in November - up from 25.3 percent a year earlier.



