BRADENTON, FL--(Marketwired - December 05, 2016) - Dylan Moses, a senior at IMG Academy, has received the national high school Butkus Award® honoring the nation's top high school linebacker.

The high school Butkus Award was presented as a surprise during a team banquet by its namesake, legendary Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus, and his son Matt, before players, coaches and family.

Moses won the Butkus Award after leading his team to a perfect 12-0 record, playing the best competition in the country. At 6-2, 225 lbs., Moses recorded 116 tackles during the Ascenders' perfect season where they held nationally ranked opponents to 9 points a game. He grew up in Baton Rouge and was star athlete in Louisiana before transferring to IMG Academy for his senior year of high school.

The committee said: "Moses is a prototype linebacker with rare speed and exceptional knockback body power. He's been a force the last four years since he arrived in high school and is consistently impactful wherever he lines up. He has immense potential, and his future looks extremely bright. This year's linebacker class was one of the strongest in the last decade and included many exceptional football players."

Other finalists included: Baron Browning, Kennedale, Tex.; Nate McBride, Vidalia, Ga.; Levi Draper, Collinsville, Okla.; and Anthony Hines, Plano East, Tex.

Last year's high school Butkus Award winner was Caleb Kelly, Clovis West High School, Calif., who now plays for the Oklahoma Sooners. The 2016 collegiate Butkus Award was presented to Reuben Foster of Alabama. The 2016 pro Butkus Award, won the past two years by Luke Kuechly of the Carolina Panthers, will be presented in early 2017.

The Butkus Award® selection committee is comprised of football coaches, recruiters, talent scouts and journalists who study football talent yearlong. Selectors are asked to recognize qualities that defined Butkus' career; toughness, on-field leadership, competitiveness, football character, and linebacking skills. Selectors and criteria are posted at www.thebutkusaward.com.

Created in 1985, the Butkus Award® is presented by the Butkus Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization. In addition to honoring top linebackers, the Butkus Award helps spread the word about the I Play Clean® initiative which encourages teens to eat well, train hard, and play with attitude instead of resorting to performance-enhancing drugs. The Butkus Award is part of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) which includes the 22 most prestigious awards in college football with 722 years of selection excellence.

