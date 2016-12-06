

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Labor cash earnings in Japan added just 0.1 percent on year in October, government data revealed on Tuesday.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the downwardly revised flat reading in September (originally 0.2 percent).



Real cash earnings were flat on an annual basis - again missing expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the downwardly revised 0.8 percent gain in the previous month (originally 0.9 percent).



