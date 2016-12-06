

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, surrendering almost 70 points or 2.2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,200-point plateau, although the market may stop the bleeding on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm thanks to upbeat economic data and continued support from the price of crude oil. The European and U.S. markets were up, and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the properties, telecoms and resource stocks, while the financial shares offered mild support.



For the day, the index plummeted 39.13 points or 1.21 percent to finish at 3,204.71 after trading between 3,194.88 and 3,219.52. The Shenzhen Composite Index tumbled 16.32 points or 0.78 percent to end at 2,068.17.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.62 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.28 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China gained 0.88 percent, China Unicom shed 0.88 percent, Vanke plunged 3.59 percent, Gemdale plummeted 9.33 percent, China Shenhua lost 0.41 percent and Baosteel added 0.16 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved higher on Monday, riding support from the financial and technology sectors, in particular.



The Dow jumped 45.82 points or 0.24 percent to a record 19,216.24, while the S&P added 12.76 points or 0.58 percent to 2,204.71 and the NASDAQ spiked 53.24 points or 1.01 percent to 5,308.89.



Markets shrugged off concerns about Italy's political future and increased downgrade risks from rating agencies following Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's defeat in a referendum.



On the U.S. economic front, the Institute for Supply Management reported a significant acceleration in the pace of growth in the service sector - fueling expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates next week.



Crude oil futures were slightly higher Monday, holding recent gains amid hopes the global supply glut will soon dwindle. WTI light sweet crude oil settled up 0.2 percent at $51.79/bbl.



