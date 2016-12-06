Infortrend's EonStor GS Wins "Disk/Hybrid Product of the Year" at Storage Magazine's Storage Awards

BASINGSTOKE, England, Dec. 6,2016 /PRNewswire/ --Infortrend's EonStor GS Family has won "Disk/Hybrid Product of the Year" at Storage Awards 2016, as voted by the readers of Storage Magazine. This distinction was awarded in recognition of the EonStor GS's excellent performance, amazing cache capacity of 12.8TB, and flexibility with 4-level automated storage tiering.

Infortrend SSD Cache is an intelligent hybrid storage feature that analyzes data access behavior and recognizes hot data to automatically copy it to the SSD cache pool. The SSD Cache has a maximum cache capacity of 12.8TB, allowing ample room for storing more hot data in the cache to greatly accelerate read IOPS and reduce response time.

The other powerful Infortrend hybrid storage feature is automated storage tiering. It offers excellent flexibility with a maximum of 4 tier levels to sort data into different drive types and fully leverage the benefits of SSDs, SAS, NL SAS and SATA HDDs. This occurs automatically so IT managers can save time and easily maintain system resources.

These two features, combined with Infortrend's experience in intelligent data allocation algorithms, make the EonStor GS a deserving winner and give Infortrend the motivation to keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible in hybrid disk storage products.

Teddy Lin, General Manager of Infortrend Europe Ltd. said, "We are very honoured to receive this award. Our hybrid storage products aim to offer the best performance and excellent flexibility while being cost-effective to provide our customers with the best user experience."

To see the full list of 2016 Storage Awards winners, clickhere. For details about EonStor GS, click here.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com.

Infortrend®, EonStor®, EonNAS®, and ESVA® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks property of their respective owners.

Contact:

Infortrend Europe Ltd.

Agnieszka Wesolowska

Tel:+44-1256-305-220

E-mail: marketing.eu@infortrend.com



