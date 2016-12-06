

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Tuesday, following the positive cues from Wall Street overnight as investors shrugged off worries about Italy's political future following Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's defeat in a referendum.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is advancing 143.61 points or 0.79 percent to 18,418.60, off a high of 18,484.80 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Toshiba is gaining almost 3 percent, Panasonic is rising more than 2 percent, Sony is advancing more than 1 percent and Canon is adding 0.3 percent.



Automaker Toyota is adding almost 1 percent and Honda is up more than 1 percent. Fast Retailing is higher by 1 percent and Softbank is rising almost 2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is higher by 0.3 percent and JX Holdings is adding almost 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Sumco Corp. and Teijin are rising more than 5 percent each, while Mitsui Mining & Smelting is higher by almost 5 percent.



In economic news, government data revealed that labor cash earnings in Japan added just 0.1 percent on year in October. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the downwardly revised flat reading in September.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 113 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Monday, riding on support from the financial and technology sectors, in particular. Markets shrugged off concerns about Italy's political future and increased downgrade risks from rating agencies following Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's defeat in a referendum.



The Dow jumped 45.82 points or 0.24 percent to a record 19,216.24, the S&P added 12.76 points or 0.58 percent to 2,204.71 and the Nasdaq spiked 53.24 points or 1.01 percent to 5,308.89.



The European markets also ended higher on Monday, despite the political turmoil in Italy following Sunday's referendum. The DAX of Germany climbed 1.63 percent, the CAC 40 of France rose 1.00 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.24 percent.



Crude oil futures edged higher Monday, holding recent gains amid hopes the global supply glut will soon dwindle. WTI light sweet crude oil added 0.2 percent to settle at $51.79 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



