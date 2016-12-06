Data presented at the ASH Annual Meeting

Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that it has presented a poster describing the synergistic therapeutic effect of Betalutin® (177Lu-satetraxetan-lilotomab) in combination with rituximab in a preclinical model of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) (abstract 4189). The new data was presented at the 58th Annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting (San Diego, CA, USA).

These results build on previously presented data showing that treatment with Betalutin® increased binding of rituximab to NHL cells and uptake of rituximab in NHL tumours. The study found that Betalutin® in combination with rituximab showed a stronger anti-tumour effect compared to control groups and each of the treatments alone. The median survival time of mice given the combination was statistically significantly longer (>222 days, p 0.05) than the survival of those receiving either of the treatments alone (31 days with rituximab and 60 days with Betalutin®). Betalutin® targets the CD37 antigen on NHL cells while rituximab targets CD20, and is the current gold standard therapy for NHL.

Jostein Dahle, Nordic Nanovector's Chief Scientific Officer, commented: "These preclinical results with Betalutin® in combination with rituximab are very encouraging and suggest that there is a strong synergistic effect against non-Hodgkin lymphoma tumours. Should this effect be confirmed in clinical studies, it would represent a very promising development and an important new dual immunotherapy approach for the treatment of NHL."

The poster (abstract 4189) was presented on Monday, 5 December 2016, between 6:00PM-8:00PM Pacific Standard Time (Oslo: Tuesday 6 December, 3:00AM-5:00AM CET) and is available at: http://www.nordicnanovector.com/product-info/scientific-posters.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is a biotech company focusing on the development and commercialisation of novel targeted therapeutics in haematology and oncology. The Company's lead clinical-stage product opportunity is Betalutin®, the first in a new class of Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugates (ARC) designed to improve upon and complement current options for the treatment of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need and orphan drug opportunities, representing a growing market worth over $12 billion by 2018.

Betalutin® comprises a tumour-seeking anti-CD37 antibody, lilotomab (previously referred to as HH1), conjugated to a low intensity radionuclide (lutetium-177). The preliminary data has shown promising efficacy and safety profile in an ongoing Phase 1/2 study in a difficult-to-treat NHL patient population. The Company is aiming at developing Betalutin® for the treatment of major types of NHL with first regulatory submission anticipated in 1H 2019.

Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets, while exploring potential distribution agreements in selected geographies. The Company is committed to developing its ARC pipeline to treat multiple selected cancer indications.

Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

