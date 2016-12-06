

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Origin Energy Limited (ORG.AX) said that it plans to divest its conventional upstream business through Initial Public Offering with NewCo to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.



The NewCo will include Origin's interests in the Otway Gas Project, BassGas Project, Kupe Gas Project, and the Perth, Cooper, Bonaparte and Canterbury basins. Origin will retain its interests in Australia Pacific LNG, Ironbark and the Browse and Beetaloo basins.



The transaction is expected to be earnings per share accretive from fiscal year 2019 and to deliver an improved return on capital to Origin from completion.



The proposed IPO will not require Origin shareholder approval and a listing of NewCo is targeted for 2017.



On completion it is expected that the proceeds of the NewCo IPO will be applied to debt reduction less the costs of sale and an amount to close out two oil forward sale agreements that Origin entered into in FY13. Based on current market pricing, the estimated cost to close out these contracts is around $350 million. At the time of entering into the transactions Origin received $482 million.



