

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines said that the company's technicians, represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters or IBT, have voted to ratify a new joint collective bargaining agreement.



With today's announcement, United has reached new agreements with every domestic unionized work group in 2016.



The IBT agreement brings together the airline's more than 9,000 technicians and related employees under a single contract, delivering meaningful improvements that technicians have said are important, including wage increases and job protections.



Also in 2016, United reached a joint collective bargaining agreement with flight attendants, as well as contract extensions covering the airline's pilots, dispatchers, ramp and passenger-service agents, contact center employees, storekeepers, load planners, maintenance and fleet technical instructors, and security officers.



