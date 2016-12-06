

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in positive territory on Tuesday amid improved risk appetite following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street and European markets as investors shrugged off concerns about Italy's political future following Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's defeat in a referendum.



The Australian market is rebounding. Nevertheless, investors are cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy decision later in the day. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 36.50 points or 0.68 percent to 5,435.60, off a high of 5,444.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 33.60 points or 0.62 percent to 5,491.60.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is rising almost 3 percent, Rio Tinto is advancing 2 percent and Fortescue Metals is adding more than 2 percent.



In the oil sector, Woodside Petroleum is adding almost 1 percent, Oil Search is rising 0.4 percent and Santos is advancing more than 1 percent after crude oil prices edged higher overnight.



Origin Energy's shares are rising more than 3 percent after the company said it will divest its conventional upstream oil and gas portfolio through an IPO on the Australian stock exchange and use the proceeds to reduce its debt.



In the banking space, ANZ Bank, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 0.6 percent to 1.6 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is down 0.7 percent, while Evolution Mining is rising almost 2 percent after gold prices declined overnight.



Vocus Communications said it will pay about $170 million to construct a 4,600-kilometer submarine cable linking Australia to Singapore and Indonesia. The telecom company's shares are adding almost 1 percent.



SurfStitch Group's board will have just three members going into 2017 as the company attempts to recover from falling sales and hostile shareholders. The retailer's shares are losing more than 3 percent.



In economic news, Australia had a seasonally adjusted current account deficit of A$11.36 billion in the third quarter of 2016, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday. That follows the A$15.94 billion shortfall in the three months prior.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is rising against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy decision. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7473, up from US$0.7446 on Monday.



The Japanese market is advancing, following the positive cues from Wall Street overnight as investors shrugged off worries about Italy's political future following Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's defeat in a referendum.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is advancing 143.61 points or 0.79 percent to 18,418.60, off a high of 18,484.80 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Toshiba is gaining almost 3 percent, Panasonic is rising more than 2 percent, Sony is advancing more than 1 percent and Canon is adding 0.3 percent.



Automaker Toyota is adding almost 1 percent and Honda is up more than 1 percent. Fast Retailing is higher by 1 percent and Softbank is rising almost 2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is higher by 0.3 percent and JX Holdings is adding almost 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Sumco Corp. and Teijin are rising more than 5 percent each, while Mitsui Mining & Smelting is higher by almost 5 percent.



In economic news, government data revealed that labor cash earnings in Japan added just 0.1 percent on year in October. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the downwardly revised flat reading in September.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 113 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea and Taiwan are advancing more than 1 percent each. Shanghai, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia are also higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Monday, riding on support from the financial and technology sectors in particular. Markets shrugged off concerns about Italy's political future and increased downgrade risks from rating agencies following Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's defeat in a referendum.



The Dow jumped 45.82 points or 0.24 percent to a record 19,216.24, the S&P added 12.76 points or 0.58 percent to 2,204.71 and the Nasdaq spiked 53.24 points or 1.01 percent to 5,308.89.



The European markets also ended higher on Monday, despite the political turmoil in Italy following Sunday's referendum. The DAX of Germany climbed 1.63 percent, the CAC 40 of France rose 1.00 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.24 percent.



Crude oil futures edged higher Monday, holding recent gains amid hopes the global supply glut will soon dwindle. WTI oil added 0.2 percent to settle at $51.79 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



