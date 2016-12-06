

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to more than a 2-week low of 1.4449 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4404.



The aussie dropped to 84.61 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 85.03.



Against the U.S., the Canadian and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie dropped to 0.7449, 0.9883 and 1.0416 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7471, 0.9914 and 1.0462, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.50 against the euro, 82.00 against the yen, 0.72 against the greenback, 0.96 against the loonie and 1.02 against the kiwi.



