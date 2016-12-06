

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 3-week low of 1.5162 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.5070.



Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi dropped to 0.7094 from an early 6-day high of 0.7159.



Against the yen and the Australian dollar, the kiwi edged down to 80.59 and 1.0491 from yesterday's closing value of 81.26 and 1.0462, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.56 against the euro, 0.70 against the greenback, 79.00 against the yen and 1.06 against the aussie.



