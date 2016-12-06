DAVIDOFF Presents the New Essentials No.1

BASEL, Switzerland, December 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Debut Range of Essentials Timepieces Signals a Return to Elegant Simplicity

The hallmark of our DAVIDOFF ESSENTIALS collection of cufflinks and small leather goods has always been a dedication to the pure minimalist design so admired and exemplified by our founder Zino Davidoff. A new addition to this collection of must-haves is Essentials No.1, a tastefully crafted, stylish timepiece reduced to its simple basic function, to display the time. The DAVIDOFF Essentials No.1 timepiece is a welcome invitation to enjoy life and all its beautiful, unique moments.

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161205/445761 )



We adopted a pared-down approach to crafting Essentials No.1 because it required an elegant purity of design able to bring the watch back to its original function of displaying time. The Essentials No.1 does not indulge in any distractions. There is no sweeping second hand, and there are no extraneous, attention seeking sounds. This watch calmly invites you to access time in the purest sense. Not to rush, but to take pleasure in the enduring sophistication of your accessory as it marks life's passing moments.

We focused on an appreciation of traditional craftsmanship to create an organic, practical device that is functional, yet appealing to the senses. As a result, each of our Swiss Made watches represents the high quality expected of timepieces honored with that international seal of quality. The domed sapphire crystal is resistant to scratches, and the entire watch is water resistant up to 5ATM/50m. Each watch features hour markers meticulously applied by hand and a strap made of superior Italian leather. There is also a discrete date indicator at the six o'clock position.

The Davidoff Essentials No.1 comes in a diverse range of color and material combinations to ensure that there is a version well suited to each man's personal style. The Davidoff aesthetic of elegant simplicity is present in every detail of this refined watch, which joins the Essentials Cufflinks and Small Leather Goods to form a collection of pure, minimalist but always elegant companions for contemporary men of taste.

