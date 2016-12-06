Sectra enters the African market with new partnership

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Dec 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

International medical imaging IT company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has entered into a partnership with Tecmed Africa, a leading provider of medical equipment and supplies in South Africa. Through this distribution agreement with Tecmed Africa, Sectra is able to offer the South African healthcare market imaging IT solutions supporting more efficient and patient-centered care.

"Healthcare in Africa is entering a phase of modernization. This partnership with Tecmed Africa enables Sectra to be part of that transformation and, based on our extensive experience from markets where similar modernization has taken place, help African hospitals to tackle their challenges," says Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO of Sectra.

The partnership agreement with Tecmed Africa includes distribution of Sectra's Enterprise Image Management solutions comprising PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) for imaging-intense departments, VNA (Vendor Neutral Archive) and Cross Enterprise Workflow.

"Through this partnership with Sectra, we can now offer our customers solutions with higher availability and better integration possibilities. This will allow our customers to improve collaboration across the clinical pathway, thereby improving patient care," says Peter Thome, Business Development Manager at Tecmed Africa, Informatics/IT.

About Tecmed Africa

Tecmed Africa operates in South Africa and has representation in several other countries in the Sub-Saharan region. The company has been in the market for more than 20 years and provides leading medical equipment and solutions to the healthcare sector. It also supplies locally developed solutions for African market, conditions and customer requirements. For more information about Tecmed Africa, http://www.tecmedafrica.com/.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0) 705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sectra/r/sectra-enters-the-african-market-with-new-partnership,c2137508

The following files are available for download: