Fragrance Du Bois Extends its Prive Collection





PARIS, Dec. 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Spurred on by the success of its exquisite range of products and expanding global reach, Fragrance Du Bois is adding three new creations to its exclusive Prive collection.

The collection already comprises a set of intoxicating, limited edition fragrances that have at their heart the 100% pure, natural, sustainably sourced Oud that has impacted the international market, to which 'Parisian Oud', 'Heritage' and 'Amber Intense' can now be added.

The Prive collection was created for perfume connoisseurs who appreciate the finesse and craft of fine fragrance creation. With only a limited number of bottles in circulation worldwide, these enigmatic perfumes are Fragrance Du Bois' most prized creations.

Its current range-- Oud Noir Intense, Sahraa Oud and London Oud-- all of which have been rapturously received since their respective launches, are inspired by the imaginations of Fragrance Du Bois' French perfumers, producing harmonious symphonies of scent-- delicate, but exquisitely balanced, and possessing strength and longevity.

Each of Fragrance Du Bois' formulations has its own unique inspiration and personality, and the three new additions are no exceptions, adding further depth and character to the captivating Prive collection. All the items in the Prive range contain the brand's signature Oud, sustainably sourced from Fragrance Du Bois' dedicated plantations, and guaranteed to be eco-friendly and of the finest quality.

Parisian Oud has been created by perfumer Christian Provenzano, and, as the name suggests, was inspired by the 'City of Light' itself. The perfume is leathery, and delicately smoky, with an opening gambit of cheerful spice provided by pink pepper and cardamom. Parisian Oud then develops smartly, with a top note of grapefruit, quietly tempered with subtle almond.

The body opens into a medley of florals, supplied by rose essence, white jasmine and geranium, before leather and Fragrance Du Bois' 100% pure, natural Oud builds the fragrance into a complex, sophisticated symphony. Cistus labdanum and frankincense then add rich, resinous notes to a base that evokes an almost ethereal smokiness, with sandalwood and patchouli easing the ensemble into a 'soft leather chair' of a fragrance.

Heritage is the creation of Master Perfumer, Francois Merle-Baudoin, and celebrates the timeless style and heritage of haute couture. The fragrance is at once rich and elegant; sophisticated and alluring, with crisp, fresh opening notes of bergamot and floral aldehyde yielding to a complex but approachable heart of sweet jasmine and powdery orris, augmented by hints of mystical frankincense.

At the base, cedarwood and sandalwood give the melange a comforting warmth, while the smooth, creamy vanilla and Fragrance Du Bois' 100% pure, natural Oud provide remarkable depth and an almost hypnotic, long-lasting sense of wellbeing.

Lastly, embodying the essence of a free spirit, the dynamic and exciting Amber Intense is a reformulated expression of Oud Amber Intense, which was launched in 2014. It draws inspiration from the Orient and has a spicy, citrusy opening, with notes of bergamot, tangerine, black pepper and cinnamon. Flowers, fruity wood notes of neroli, rose, blackcurrant and patchouli infuse the heart, and are held together with an amber accord. The melange enraptures the senses, with a finish of musk, Peru balsam and Fragrance Du Bois' signature 100% pure, natural Oud.

Parisian Oud, Heritage and Amber intense (100ml) are priced at EUR695.00 and will be available exclusively at Fragrance Du Bois' soon-to-open European flagship boutique in Geneva, Switzerland, as well as at the houses of Jovoy in Paris, France and in Doha, Qatar.

About Fragrance Du Bois

Fragrance Du Bois is a niche, luxury perfume house born from the richest essences of nature, crafted by fifth generation perfumers, from the 17th century French traditions of Grasse. At the heart of all Fragrance Du Bois' creations is its signature Oud that exudes the ultimate in luxury, being both distinctive and unique. All the Oud used by Fragrance Du Bois is produced on its own sustainably managed plantations, and is guaranteed to be ethically and sustainably sourced.









