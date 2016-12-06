BIS Computer Solutions today announced full distribution of its Pet Crematory Management Solution (PCMS) software application in the United Kingdom. The BIS automation software provides vets and the pet owner real time information that assures dignity and respect for pets in the cremation process, filling a critical performance void in a growing industry.

As the market leader in the Pet Aftercare Industry since 2003 and installations of PCMS all over the world, BIS allows customers to receive added value by implementing its software solutions. The newest adapter to PCMS is Dignity Pet Crematorium based outside of London. "I can see the system will help eradicate human error and will not only make us more efficient but will give veterinary practices and clients the chance to know how their pet is being looked after," said Kevin Spurgeon, Partner.

The recently upgraded and redesigned four levels of The PCMS Applications include powerful productivity enhancements and operational cost reductions for smaller pet crematories. "In listening to feedback from many of our current PCMS customers, we felt there was an opportunity to expand the packages and offer more features and greater controls to help the smaller pet crematories grow their business," said Michael Macho, BIS Computer Division President.

PCMS Features that enhance productivity are:

A web hosted cloud and application database

Generating vet tags with unique identification using barcode technology

Scanning stations

Route management using iOS and Android

Managing veterinary pet cremation orders and their status

Invoice generation

Inventory management

Vet clinic and pet owner management portals

Accounting and Billing

Ralph Brennan, owner of Forget-Me-Not Pet Crematory of North Borough, MA, USA, and a user of the BIS PCMS programs since 2011, noted that "switching from manual accounting systems to BIS' electronic programs streamlined our business and dramatically improved accuracy."

International pet crematories are exploring the BIS suite of PCMS software made for smaller crematories with visions to expand. "After using PCMS Basic for just a month, we were ready to upgrade to Standard and take advantage of the easy move and new features," says Edward Rhindress, president of Metro Pet Crematory, Inc. of Upper Sackville, Nova Scotia. "BIS made the transition easy and quick with no downtime in the application."

Any crematories interested in the application should contact BIS at http://www.biscomputer.com/contact/.

About BIS Computer Solutions:

Based in Los Angeles, BIS Computer Solutions (http://www.biscomputer.com), has provided software applications since 1971 to horizontal and vertical markets. The Mobile Division develops mobile applications for a wide range of smartphones and mobile devices to automate a company's operations and work flow process. The applications are designed using the Oracle 12c database technology. All versions of PCMS are designed with Oracle Apex using the HTML5 language running in the Cloud in conjunction with the Oracle Web Logic Server.

