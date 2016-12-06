LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- Signal, a global leader in real-time, people-based marketing, today announced that Nick McCarthy has joined the company as Managing Director, UK and EMEA. Based in London, McCarthy will oversee Signal's sales and business development across the UK, Europe, and the Middle East.

With over 15 years of experience in data-driven marketing, McCarthy joins Signal from Sky Media, the advertising arm of Sky, Europe's leading entertainment company. As Head of Data Partnerships, McCarthy was responsible for leading the creation and management of commercial data partnerships with advertisers, media agencies and broadcasters. During his six years at Sky, McCarthy also held senior marketing roles such as Information & Decision Sciences Director and Customer Development Director for Sky IQ.

At Signal, McCarthy will focus on the company's EMEA growth and momentum as it fulfills the demand for identity resolution and addressable marketing solutions in the region. Signal generated $30 million in Series E funding in 2016, using the proceeds to further accelerate and expand its technology platform and organization globally. The company also moved into new offices in London's prestigious Shard earlier this year.

"The importance of achieving a complete view of the customer has always been central to my career, and led me to Signal. The company's capabilities in helping brands manage identity persistently across channels and devices is truly unique and unmatched," said McCarthy. "I'm delighted to join Signal to build on the growth in the UK and EMEA, and continue delivering a leading solution that powers consistent and contextually relevant customer experiences."

McCarthy, who also held roles at Experian and Acxiom, succeeds Signal's Neil Joyce, who was recently promoted within the company as SVP, Americas, UK and EMEA.

"Nick brings a wealth of data and identity management experience to Signal, and we are thrilled to have him join the leadership team," said Joyce. "Nick's pedigree in data-driven marketing and client services will further propel our UK and EMEA operations and help the company remain the market leader in identity solutions."

