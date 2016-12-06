Desire Venice Cruise Heats Up The Holiday Seasion With A Sensual Boxing Day Promotion











Original Group Brings to Life its Successful Adults-Only Clothing Optional Concept - Desire - aboard a Luxury Liner in the Adriatic Sea in September 2017

CANCUN, Mexico, Dec. 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Concerned that Father Christmas might not bring you what you want under the tree? Be naughty and nice to yourself this Christmas season with a special Boxing Day promotion for Desire's first high seas cruising adventure, the couples only, clothing optional, Desire Venice Cruise, departing and culminating in Venice, Italy, with ports of call in Croatia and Slovenia.

On top of the already existing Venice Cruise discount, when guests use the promo code: BOXINGDAY, they are invited to save an additional $400 USD off per couple, for a total savings of up to $1200 USD per stateroom. The promotion is available when booked between December 26-28, 2016 for travel between September 26 through October 3, 2017.

"Our special Boxing Day promotion offers an opportunity to experience how we have carefully selected this amazing ship, exotic route and provocative theme nights for a journey of fantasy and reverie," said Rodrigo de la Peña, CEO of Original Group. "Original Group is thrilled to bring to the sea our more than 30 years of experience in creating the perfect sensual atmosphere for adults. We have no doubt the Desire Venice Cruise experience will be life-changing for our passengers and become the sensual way to get away."

Desire's luxurious, heart-racing program is an exotic gift conceived to ensure a truly original temperature rising experience, with exclusive amenities such as private playrooms, adult-oriented entertainment, exquisite culinary experiences and sensual staterooms. The cruise highlights are its provocative theme nights, from Sapiosexual sexy scrabble event, where the cerebral is the sensual; to fancy dress and costume adventure Naughty Nautical navy pinup party; Sensual Superheroes night; 3-Piece Suit's treble trouble fun with pasties, heels and G-strings for women and ties, suspenders and boxers for men. The mysterious, erotic Italian city the cruise begins and ends in is honoured in Venice Unveiled, with masks for all, lingerie for women, and cloaks for men. The final sendoff celebration Let's Glow, Farewell Party, is an anything goes, everything glows colorful playtime evening adventure.

For Boxing Day Promotion reservations on the cruise, visit: https://goo.gl/0TLNL0. For more information on Desire Venice Cruise and other Desire vacations, visit: https://www.desire-experience.com.

ABOUT DESIRE

The Desire experience includes the all-inclusive resorts Desire Riviera Maya Pearl Resort and Desire Riviera Maya Resort, along with Desire Venice Cruise, each designed for couples only, offering guests a unique, clothing-optional atmosphere, with a sense of freedom outside of conventional environments. These unique experiences include the latest in adult entertainment, provocative theme nights, couples' workshops, indoor/outdoor playrooms, gourmet dining, brand name beverage service, first-class accommodations, all of which stay true to our erotic, clothing-optional, couples-only atmosphere. For more information, visit www.desire-experience.com.

ABOUT ORIGINAL GROUP

Original Group is a Mexican company with more than 35 years of experience, with commercial activity in the hotel sector, the cruise industry, vacation clubs and real state. We encourage innovation to create and develop businesses that leave a mark. Our brands maintain the highest standards of the group and, simultaneously, provide concepts that that stand out for their uniqueness. We have developed successful tourist brands, including by offering unique experiences for adults only, in top destinations around the world, creating a perfect atmosphere for couples and singles looking to add a new dimension to your holiday. Our strong corporate culture allows us to provide a consistent service characterized by warmth and attention, creating long term relationships with our customers. We promote environmental care with a high sense of social responsibility, as an active part of our environment and society. For more information, visit www.original-group.com.

