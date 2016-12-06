On request of Edgeware AB, company registration number 556691-7554, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from December 9, 2016. The decision is conditional upon that Edgeware AB can meet the requirements regarding liquidity.



The company's share capital consists of 13,776,740[1] shares as per today's date.



Short Name: EDGE ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 30,930,258[2] ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0009268360 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 129609 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 400,000 EUR ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral Settlement through Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities intraday cross / 202 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:



Industry code: 9000 Technology ---------------------------------- Supersector code: 9500 Technology ----------------------------------



When issued trading



Trading will be on a when issued basis from December 9 2016, up and including December 12, 2016, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the Offering has been satisfied and will cease if the Offering is not completed. For further information see page 27 in the prospectus (Sw. version).



[1] See prospectus page 65



[2] Provided that the Offering is determined at the midpoint of the Price Range (SEK 27.50). See prospectus page 65