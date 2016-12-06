Stockholm, Sweden, 2016-12-06 10:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As a result of MSAB's market presence and continued development of its "state of the art" mobile forensic tools, the company receives an order for a total of 11 msek. The order mainly consists of XRY office and the contract runs for three years. The customer is a law enforcement agency in Asia that, due to confidentiality, is not further specified.



"It is of importance for law enforcement agencies to prioritize their resources where they are the most useful. Today there are more mobile subscriptions than inhabitants of the earth. Mobile phones are used everywhere, including criminal activities. There is not any kind of crime in which a cell phone has not been used. Our investment in Asia are now showing further results", says CEO Joel Bollö.



Media Contacts: Joel Bollö, CEO MSAB +46 (0)70 930 07 20 joel.bollo@msab.com



This information is information that Micro Systemation AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 10:00 CEST on 6 December, 2016.



