HORSHAM, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 --



WHO:

Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing

WHAT:

Will spotlight its award-winning Talent Relationship Marketing Cloud Platform at an upcoming Evanta CHRO Summit.

WHEN:

Wednesday, December 7, 2016

WHERE:

Hilton Downtown Toronto

145 Richmond Street West

Toronto, Ont.

DETAILS:

Today's job seekers are more sophisticated than ever before and expect a quality experience from day one. From browsing jobs to actually applying, candidates have challenged employers to think beyond basic recruiting. Working to improve the process from start to finish, new technologies have changed the game, helping companies align the objectives, priorities and actions of their talent acquisition efforts, without sacrificing candidate experience.

During the Evanta CHRO Summit in Toronto, representatives from Phenom People will be on-site to demonstrate its Talent Relationship Marketing Cloud Platform. Named a Top HR Product of 2016, conference attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the platform, which leverages the best practices of e-commerce and Customer Relationship Management and see recent updates to the Phenom People Content Management System (CMS), real-time Candidate Relationship Management (CRM), Personalization Engine, Job Distribution, Apply and analytics functions. To learn more about Talent Relationship Marketing, conference attendees are encouraged to visit Phenom People for product demonstrations and additional information.

For more information about the Evanta CHRO Summit, visit: http://www.evanta.com/chro/summits/toronto.

About Phenom People

Phenom People is the leader in the Talent Relationship Marketing category. We are on a mission to help phenomenal companies attract phenomenal talent. To attract the best talent, companies must build relationships with their candidates through personalized digital experiences. The Phenom Talent Relationship Marketing Platform automates the process for driving awareness, interest, engagement and acquisition for talent. For more information, please visit www.phenompeople.com or learn more about Talent Relationship Marketing.