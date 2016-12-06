SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 --



MightyRecruiter, a new easy to use, all-in-one solution that transforms a company's recruiting processes, and Chief Searchologist Katrina Collier

Will present the complimentary webinar, "Katrina Collier's Top Priorities for Social Recruiting Success in 2017."

Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. EST (12:00 p.m. CST/11:00 a.m. MST/10:00 a.m. PST)

Registration details are available at: https://www.mightyrecruiter.com/webinars/katrina-colliers-top-priorities-for-social-recruiting-success-in-2017/.

Leveraging social media in recruiting has become the norm for most employers, providing an easy way for companies to connect directly with candidates where they work and play. However, social recruiting success is dependent on having a comprehensive strategy in place, while adapting to the latest trends and new platforms in this rapidly shifting space.

During this MightyRecruiter webinar, Chief Searchologist Katrina Collier, one of the 100 Most Influential People in HR and Recruiting on Twitter, will share her strategies for social recruiting success in 2017. Whether new to social recruiting or an experienced professional looking to catch up on the latest best practices, attendees will learn how to recruit in a new transparent world. Collier will explore why sourcing and messaging alone will no longer work and give an overview of the newest websites and social platforms to connect with talent. Collier will also share personalization techniques to attract and engage right-fit candidates, and explain why organizations should focus on their employee brand rather than employer brand in their social recruiting efforts.

HR leaders, hiring managers, recruiters and talent acquisition professionals interested in learning how they can improve their social recruiting strategies in the year ahead are encouraged to attend this session.