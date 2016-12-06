ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- QASymphony, a leader in enterprise test management software for agile teams, has been selected as a Red Herring Top 100 Global Winner. This annual award recognizes the leading private companies from North America, Europe, and Asia, celebrating these startups' innovations and technologies across their respective industries. QASymphony was also selected as a Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner earlier this year.

Red Herring's Top 100 Global list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising companies and entrepreneurs. Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, Skype, Salesforce.com, YouTube, and eBay would change the way we live and work.

This award comes toward the end of a record-breaking year for QASymphony. The company has seen year-over-year bookings growth of over 100%, as enterprises move away from expensive legacy software like HP Quality Center to modern solutions like QASymphony's qTest platform. qTest integrates with popular developer tools like Atlassian's JIRA, Selenium and Jenkins, and enables teams to develop high quality software at an agile pace. In 2016, QASymphony has added over 200 customers including Global 2000 organizations like Cisco, Boeing, Sony, Amazon and Air Canada. According to a recent survey, 96% of customers say they would recommend QASymphony to a colleague.

"Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat," said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe QASymphony embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. QASymphony should be proud of its accomplishment."

"We are honored that the Red Herring has recognized QASymphony as a Top 100 Global Winner," said Dave Keil, CEO of QASymphony. "This has been a transformational year as we've grown beyond North America and started to get significant traction in Europe and Asia. As more global enterprises embrace agile development, they recognize the need for solutions that speed up development and improve quality. The Red Herring award is another validation that we are positioned to capture a significant portion of this $4 billion global market."

About QASymphony

QASymphony is a leading agile software company that provides enterprise test case management and exploratory testing solutions for development and QA teams. QASymphony's qTest Platform helps companies create better software by improving speed, efficiency, collaboration and analysis during the testing process. The company has over 400 customers across 20 countries including Salesforce, Barclays, Adobe, Samsung, Verizon and Office Depot. QASymphony was recently selected by Gartner as a "Cool Vendor in Application Development" and by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America". The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. To learn more, visit www.qasymphony.com.

