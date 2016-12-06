ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - December 06, 2016) - Jacada Ltd. (OTCQB: JCDAF), a leading global provider of customer experience technology designed to simplify the interaction between businesses and their customers, announces that Israel Growth Partners (IGP), a Private Equity investment firm founded by two of Israel's most experienced global tech leaders, has invested in Jacada Ltd., becoming a major shareholder of the company. Known for seeking companies with valuable intellectual properties, IGP recognized Jacada's unique technology and valued its positioning for Visual IVR market leadership and other digital transformation solutions aiming to reduce the cost to serve customers while driving a seamless customer journey.

"Enterprises around the world are looking to optimize their customer interactions across different channels to reduce costs and improve customers' satisfaction," said Haim Shani, Co-Founder and General Partner at IGP. "Jacada's innovative Visual IVR technology was chosen by leading tier-1 customers across several industries. Jacada possesses a dynamic interaction platform and many years of experience in complex multi-system environments. This is very relevant to address the market need for digital transformation."

Haim Shani is the former Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Finance and former CEO of NICE Systems, which he led for 9 years as the company became a major global technology company. Following the investment, Haim Shani and Assaf Harel, a partner at IGP, joined Jacada's Board of Directors.

"The recognition from IGP demonstrates Jacada's potential to become an industry leader in its field," says Guy Yair, Chief Executive Officer of Jacada. "We look forward to working with the leadership team at IGP to further accelerate Jacada's growth.

About Jacada

Jacada Ltd. enables organizations to deliver effortless customer self-service and agent assisted interactions by implementing cutting-edge mobile, smart device, and web based visual IVR solutions, as well as optimized agent desktops, and business process optimization tools. Customers can benefit from an improved customer experience at every touch point with the organization, whether at the contact center, on the mobile device, the website, or at the retail store. Most Jacada deployments provide complete return on investment within the first three to seven months after deployment. Founded in 1990, Jacada operates globally with offices in Atlanta, USA; London, England; Munich, Germany; and Herzliya, Israel. More information is available at www.Jacada.com.

About Israel Growth Partners (IGP)

Founded in 2014, Israel Growth Partners (IGP) is a Private Equity investment firm founded by Moshe Lichtman and Haim Shani and backed by leading financial institutions including banks, insurance companies and pension funds. IGP's mission is to provide growth capital, strategic guidance, and active involvement in Israeli-related technology companies benefiting from its founders' vast operational experience.

Embedded Video Available: https://youtu.be/HhdekwoHSsc

Embedded Video Available: https://youtu.be/RrMn1CSrFas

Jacada Contact

A. Lee Judge

Senior Digital Marketing Manager

Jacada

770-776-2326

Email contact

