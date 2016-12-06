Q4 Desktop Rolls Out Client-Driven Enhancements to Improve and Automate Investor Relations Workflow











The IR industry's first fully integrated investor relations desktop now includes broker research and advanced targeting workflow to help IROs better understand market behaviour and engage with new institutional investors.

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Q4 Inc., a global leader in cloud-based investor relations and capital market solutions, announces the third release of Q4 Desktop, the IR industry's first fully integrated market intelligence desktop. This release includes new features focused on targeting and meeting management, and introduces broker research to enable IROs to better understand estimates and stock sentiment.

"With every release, Q4 Desktop is making it easier for IROs to do their job," says Darrell Heaps, CEO, Q4. "We're leveraging the most sophisticated technology available to grow Q4 Desktop into the most comprehensive, advanced IR intelligence product on the market. Our latest release focuses on streamlining processes for an IRO, making it easier for them to identify and engage with their investors, understand drivers behind movements, and record activities and meetings so they can understand the ROI of their targeting efforts."

Capitalizing on its powerful market intelligence and proprietary analytics, Q4 Desktop introduces the following features:

Tear sheets and briefing books: Enables IROs to easily create comprehensive tear sheets and briefing books (for contacts, institutions, and funds) that combine historical ownership activity alongside events and meetings that can be exported and printed for NDRs and meetings.

Seamless activity logging: Eliminates steps for the IRO by making it easier to import and export activity, schedule upcoming meetings or log historical activity, plot activity on any chart of ownership and share price, and sort and filter information.

Research: Provides an improved understanding of how the sell-side views an IRO's company, peers, and industry via research reports and papers.

Q4 Desktop integrates the company's market-leading website, webcasting and market intelligence solutions into one easy-to-use platform, delivering seamless access to broad market data, proprietary analytics, institutional firm, fund and contact profiles along with contact management and reporting tools. With Q4 Desktop, users can also:

Access institutional quality stock quotes, charts, news, events, and transcripts for all North American equities

Gain access to proprietary sentiment, volatility and investor activism algorithms for all stocks in the US and Canada

Analyze and download Factset universe of ownership data and 150,000 global investment firm and fund profiles

Work with an easy-to-use and lightweight CRM, which includes over 225,000 investor contact profiles that are constantly updated to ensure accuracy

Collaborate among internal team members and Q4 analyst and support staff through innovative real-time chat, tagging, activity logging, team notifications and more

Institutional contact details (roles, fund management, bio, etc.) updated nightly based on vendor refresh as well as direct input from customers

Access IR website analytics and track and report on institutional website behaviour

Analyze investor webcast participation with complete investor contact integration

Score and track investors and targets

Access proactively updated contact database

The new release follows Q4's recent acquisition of Euroinvestor IR Solutions in September. Q4 Desktop is set to populate quotes from London Stock Exchange in January 2017, with complete European exchange coverage to follow. The addition of international exchanges to Q4 Desktop will further accelerate the company's expansion into Europe as the industry's fastest growing provider of IR solutions.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. is a global leader in cloud-based investor relations and capital market solutions. Thousands of brands around the world use Q4 website, webcasting, CRM, analytics and surveillance solutions to better connect with their investors and understand the capital markets. In June 2016, Q4 launched Q4 Desktop, the industry's first, fully Âintegrated investor relations platform, which integrates communications tools, surveillance and analytics into a fully featured IR workflow and CRM application. Q4 has offices in New York, Chicago, Toronto and Copenhagen. Visit www.q4inc.com to learn more.



