sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 06.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,33 Euro		+0,006
+1,85 %
WKN: A0Q7FX ISIN: CA92625W1014 Ticker-Symbol: VI9 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VICTORIA GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VICTORIA GOLD CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,328
0,359
12:41
0,329
0,358
09:51
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELORO RESOURCES LTD
ELORO RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELORO RESOURCES LTD0,248-2,36 %
VICTORIA GOLD CORP0,33+1,85 %