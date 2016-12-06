NICE technology leadership and innovation cited in effective trade surveillance

NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) today confirmed that its holistic and communications surveillance compliance solutions wererecently honored with the 2016 Best Compliance Technology award, as part of The Trade's "Leaders in Trading" and Buy-Siders' Choice Awards program which recognized 30 category winners from some of the largest global financial institutions and cutting edge trading technology firms. The Trade, a quarterly publication, focuses on issues affecting traders and market participants across Europe and the US.

"The Trade and its editorial team were pleased to recognize the innovation and leadership that NICE and its holistic communications surveillance technology has provided the industry," said Jonathan Watkins, managing editor, The Trade. "In reviewing the competition this year, we found that holistic surveillance is more than just new technology, but a critical operational tool that addresses compliance issues from both a regulatory and operational perspective."

"We appreciate the acknowledgment received from The Trade for our solutions and the overall importance of effective trade surveillance," explained Cromwell Fraser, VP Communications Compliance, NICE. "Today's vast regulatory requirements require monitoring of all communications across an organization holistically that lead to an execution, and even those that don't, must be reconstructed when requested by the regulators. This 'intent' related surveillance is a hot button within analytics, a focus for regulators and an issue which we address in our approach."

This year, The Trade merged its awards programming with K&K Global Consulting's Buy-Siders' Choice Awards which recognizes buy-side client satisfaction standouts in equities, fixed income and foreign exchange. These awards were distributed along with The Trade's own industry-nominated Buy-Side Awards; the Algorithmic Trading Awards, which are voted on by traders at hedge funds and long-only firms; and the Rising Stars of Trading and Execution, which recognise the up-and-coming 40 under 40 buy-side traders at asset management firms across Europe.

The Trade

The TRADE delivers insight to trading professionals at the world's largest asset managers and investment banks, and boasts an audience that includes buy-side dealers, high frequency traders, fund managers, sell-side brokers, FinTech innovators and regulators. Our content focuses on the day-to-day responsibilities of our readership, comprised of informed editorial on regulation, corporate innovation, peer group analysis and insights from industry luminaries.

