As competition intensifies to attract and enroll college students, key amenities such as wireless and digital signage play an increasingly important role in influencing a student's decision on where to spend their college years. Apogee applauds Edtech Magazine for a timely article titled "The Modern Technology Checklist," which highlights several key technologies that have become essential to life on modern campuses. With this very philosophy in our DNA, Apogee, higher education's largest ResNet and video solutions provider, was built from the ground up to fully utilize technology to help schools provide a differentiated, enhanced and engaged student experience.

"Schools that offer Wi-Fi and digital signage technologies are not only meeting student demand, but they are broadcasting their willingness to embrace technology as a key contributor to student success, on campus and out in the real world," said Charles Brady, CEO of Apogee. "They're making an unequivocal statement to students, their parents and alumni that their needs have been heard and are being addressed."

Wi-Fi is an Expectation

With the widespread adoption of digital learning, seamless Wi-Fi access is now a "must-have" foundational technology for campuses. Meeting student expectations for Wi-Fi has both strategic and bottom line implications, affecting the overall competitiveness of the institution and future employability of students.

When choosing a Wi-Fi provider, Brady advises that schools consider factors that go a long way to mitigate budgetary risks and reduce total costs.

"Administrators will be well-served to take into account hidden costs that affect budgetary stability and outcomes over the lifetime of the system. These include future upgrades, troubleshooting and maintenance costs as well as the availability of 24/7 support," he said.

Apogee combats rapidly-inflating costs through guaranteed service levels built into every partner university agreement, and maintains adaptable solutions that predict and stay ahead of quickly developing technologies and changing student preferences.

Digital Signage is the Future of Student Engagement

Digital signage has emerged in recent years as a cost-effective and adaptable way to increase student and staff engagement in real time. When considering signage solutions, the EdTech article encourages administrators to "look for signage solutions that easily connect to campus networks and enable central control messaging, whether that's general news and information or emergency notifications."

Apogee has custom designed its digital signage solution for the modern campus. More than simply displaying announcements, Apogee's Campus Life Channel, part of its revolutionary Stream2 video platform, provides a one-stop hub for student/faculty announcements, emergency alerts, campaigns, social media and advertisements. The ability to collect and display varied content in real time builds community, awareness and advertising revenue, fostering a sense of a shared experience.

To date, the Campus Life Channel has enabled schools to run successful social media campaigns, achieve record student voter turnout in freshman elections, and increased attendance at school events.

"Stream2 and the Campus Life Channel reflect the seamless way that today's students consume content," said Rajiv Shenoy, senior director of Stream2 at Apogee. "The Campus Life Channel enables student organizations and school administrators to drive content digitally through its platform, ensuring better message exposure without the need for continuous upkeep. The result is a vast improvement of students' perceptions of their on-campus living experiences."

