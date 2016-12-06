SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- Trusona, the category-defining identity and authentication platform, today announced that the world's first and only insured Cloud Identity Suite has been recognized as an Excellence Award finalist in the Best Emerging Technology category for the 2017 SC Awards. Finalists are recognized for outstanding leadership and providing superior security products to the cybersecurity industry. Winners will be announced at the SC Awards 2017 ceremony to be held February 14, 2017 in San Francisco.

"Ransomware, nation-state cyber attacks, IoT vulnerabilities, data privacy issues and more are dominating the headlines right now and it's critical that we amplify the importance of these problems and highlight the actions organizations can take to safeguard their organizations and their critical data assets," said Illena Armstrong, VP, editorial, SC Media. "As bad actors are constantly changing strategy, so too are the men, women and companies endeavoring to stop them in their tracks. These finalists have shown that they are the best at what they do."

The SC Awards program, now in its 20th year, is recognized throughout the industry as the gold standard of excellence in cybersecurity. Winners in the Excellence category are determined by an expert panel of judges, hand-picked by SC Media's editorial team for their breadth of knowledge and experience in cybersecurity industry. The Excellence Award honors the professionals, products and services that have proven to be the best in the industry for protecting today's corporate world from an array of risks and threats.

"The sheer number and magnitude of password breaches has finally started to shift the mindsets of the c-suite and consumers, as evidenced by SC Media's Emerging Technology recognition," said Ori Eisen, founder and CEO of Trusona. "No matter how many numbers or symbols you add to your password, this outdated method for identity protection and authentication is not sophisticated enough to keep up with the rapid increase in cyber threats. The only way to remain secure is to ditch static logins and transition to dynamic, password-less systems, which Trusona is offering with its Cloud Identity Suite."

"As a finalist, Trusona demonstrated unique innovation in its approach to protecting companies from the onslaught of malicious attacks and other threats," added Armstrong of SC Media. "Trusona's solution represents some of the most effective security technology on the market today."

The SC Awards gala honoring the winners and the best in the industry attracts top professionals in the cybersecurity community and provides an invaluable opportunity for networking. To register for the 2017 SC Awards Gala, please visit http://www.scmagazine.com/awards/.

