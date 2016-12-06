PLEASANTON, CA--(Marketwired - December 06, 2016) - ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced that it has fully redesigned its corporate website to include a state-of-the-art content library full of best practices assets on channel marketing automation and management. The library features a broad array of digital assets which are being offered free of charge to organizations selling through the channel and to anyone who wants to learn more about channel marketing.

A significant portion of economic output in every country flows through sales channels of various sizes and complexities. The purpose of this online best-practices library on channel marketing automation and management is to teach organizations and channel marketing professionals how to build high-performing channels by deploying the right channel management structure, policies, programs and platforms.

"We have been very fortunate over the last decade to work for organizations of various sizes -- from Fortune 100 to small and midsize businesses (SMBs) -- that are selling through the channel locally and globally," said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO of ZINFI. "Based on these customer engagements, we have been able to build out a global best-in-class channel marketing organization that now is fully capable and knowledgeable about various channel management programs and methods, as well as specific channel marketing automation tactics. Our customers are constantly asking us for best practices in channel marketing automation and management. While there are many premier analyst organizations that provide consulting services on channel marketing, these engagements can cost thousands of dollars. In addition, most analyst firms are not practitioners like we are at ZINFI. We do channel marketing every day for customers around the world."

The online best practices library is part of ZINFI's sustained commitment to educating the full spectrum of organizations engaged in channel marketing and channel marketing automation. "The investment that we are making here will educate a much broader portion of the market base for free, and will ultimately make channel management more organized and predictable," said Sanyal. "Analyst firms will continue to play a major role in providing neutral, unbiased assessments of capabilities, but channel management knowledge needs to be democratized and not stay restricted to those who can afford to pay. This is a win-win for both organizations and technology providers. A high-performing channel will always sell more at a lower cost, creating growth and opportunities for all."

ZINFI has been among the select group of companies that Forrester recently invited to participate in its 2016 Forrester Wave' evaluation of partner relationship management (PRM) platform vendors. According to the report, "ZINFI's PRM solution is particularly strong in some of the foundational elements of PRM, specifically its robust support for partner taxonomy/typing and partner tier management." The report adds, "ZINFI is extending the definition of PRM -- its solution portfolio extends beyond PRM ...." To access the full Forrester report on partner relationship management platforms, click here.

To access or more information about ZINFI's Unified Channel Management Platform or to download a copy of the best practices guide on Unified Channel Management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/zinfi-technologies, and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog, http://www.zinfi.com/blog/.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications -- partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

