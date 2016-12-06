OKLAHOMA CITY, OK--(Marketwired - December 06, 2016) - The Scottsdale Mint Biblical Series features well-known stories from the Bible that have been passed down for centuries. This sixth and final coin of 2016 displays The Nativity -- the story of Mary, Joseph and the birth of baby Jesus in the manger, inspired by Gustave Doré's artwork.

Each 2 oz coin contains .999 fine Silver and features an antique finish displayed on a high relief, rimless coin. The reverse shows baby Jesus surrounded by Mary, Joseph, shepherds and animals in the stable. The obverse features Queen Elizabeth II's effigy and the edge is engraved with a unique serial number.

"This coin is a perfect fit for the holiday season," APMEX Vice President of Merchandising Andrew Martineau said. "Scottsdale Mint has done a phenomenal job of showcasing various narratives through their innovative designs on each of the Biblical Series coins. The culmination of these efforts is on full display with the last release of 2016, a depiction of the Nativity scene, which is as iconic as any story from the Bible. This stunning antique-finish coin is the perfect way to end to this year's installments of the series."

The 2 oz Silver The Nativity coin has a limited mintage of 1,499. Each coin comes with a certificate of authenticity, giving the coin's minting specifications. A unique serial number that matches the laser-etched number on the coin and a detailed description of the story of the birth of Jesus is also included on the certificate. The Scottsdale Mint issues the coin by the authority of the island of Niue, where it is legal tender.

This beautiful coin is now available for purchase in time for the holiday season. This stunning series continues in 2017 with six new releases throughout the year and you can shop them all at APMEX.

